Kristine Mcguire has been a part of McKinney ISD for over 20 years. In the 2022-23 school year, she was recognized by the North Texas Honda Dealers for the relationships she’s built with her students. Let's get to know Kristine Mcguire.
How did you get involved with McKinney ISD?
A former coworker/friend of mine moved to the area to teach and she loved MISD. When we decided to move for my husband’s job, I attended the Plano job fair and was hired. My friend’s principal reached out to me and encouraged me to come and visit with him. After my interview with him, he said that I belonged in McKinney ISD! He called the principal at Reuben Johnson and within an hour, I was hired! I’ve been at Reuben Johnson Elementary for the past 20 years!
What is your role?
I have the privilege of being a 1st grade teacher and team leader at Reuben Johnson Elementary.
How do you work to reach each student?
It is imperative that I take time to build a positive relationship with each student in my class. I begin our day by addressing the social emotional needs of my students. This allows me to assess how their day is going to progress. When I take time to build positive relationships with my students, they trust me and tend to work harder to achieve their goals.
How did it feel to be recognized by North Texas Honda Dealers?
Incredible! I was completely surprised by the North Texas Honda Dealers event! It happened on our field day, so I had no clue that a huge celebration was about to occur in our cafeteria and in my honor nonetheless! I will cherish that memory for a long time. It was truly AMAZING! I am so blessed to have been honored with this award from the North Texas Honda Dealers.
What’s been most rewarding about teaching at Reuben Johnson Elementary?
Reuben Johnson Elementary has always felt like a family to me. The relationships that I have built with my students, their families, and the staff at RJE is something special. RJE has been my home for the past 20 years. Every child and their family that enters my classroom becomes a part of my family. During our time together, we work hard for every child to achieve their learning goals. I love it when families reach out to me years later to share their child’s growth and successes with me. This is always rewarding to me.
What challenges have you faced?
The biggest challenge was probably keeping 20 first graders engaged in learning on Zoom (during the pandemic)!
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in the Frisco/McKinney area for 20 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My 2nd grade teacher, Miss Cranor, would read aloud to us every day after lunch. While she read classics like Stuart Little, The Boxcar Children, and Ralph S. Mouse to us, she would let some of us pluck her gray hairs! To this day, I enjoy reading to my class after lunch, I just don’t let them pluck my gray hair!
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy being crafty, watching my kids play their sports, going to the movies, and spending time with friends.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Hmmm…this is difficult! I guess that school was actually really difficult for me! I had to work hard to learn to read and do math problems. I truly believe that I am the teacher I am today because of what I overcame many years ago!
