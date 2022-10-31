Jennifer Rogers
Courtesy photo

Jennifer Rogers serves as museum coordinator for the Collin County Farm Museum, which provides insight into Collin County’s rural heritage from the earliest settlement through the 1960s. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments