Anthony Nagid has taught piano from his studio in downtown McKinney since 2011, but you can also find him around town performing "Jazz at The Comedy Arena" or online at his YouTube channel, Piano Dojo (youtube.com/@PianoDojo).
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Anthony Nagid, but when I’m on stage tickling the ivories people know me as Tony Stride! I’ve taught piano from my historic downtown studio, The Piano Dojo, since 2011, and produce the popular monthly series ‘Jazz at The Comedy Arena’ with the support of the McKinney Arts Commission.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
For anyone who’s ever been to The Piano Dojo, they know it’s a special place. Just across Davis Street from ‘The Yard,’ this house was built in 1912 and has an amazing vibe from when things were built to last. I grew up in Dallas but I’d like to think that The Piano Dojo and I were always destined to find each other.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
Playing my great grandmother’s 1984 Kimball Viennese Classic grand piano. Although Kimball is considered an economy piano, there was a brief period in the 1980s when Kimball owned Bosendorfer. My great grandmother’s grand piano was unique in that it was like a Ford with a Rolls Royce engine!
What is your favorite type of music to perform?
I’ve performed almost every kind of music imaginable in front of countless audiences for 25 years, but one of my mentors once said there are only two kinds of music, good and bad. I prefer playing the good kind, and I’d like to add doing so with good friends.
What was the most challenging piece for you to learn?
When I first developed my Piano Dojo educational YouTube channel, I composed, fully notated and recorded a new piece of piano repertoire every week for 24 weeks. Believe it or not, sometimes you have to practice the very music you compose! I encourage readers to check it out, it really became a wonderful collection.
What kind of music do you like to listen to?
I've been thinking a lot about the idea of inevitability lately. When you read or hear a great piece, whether it’s fully composed or improvised, there is an essence of inevitability. As if those notes were always supposed to be there and never could have been any different.
What made you want to play and teach music professionally?
My main talent and music degree are in music composition. Imagination has always come easy to me, but I’ve had to work very hard to build my piano skills. When I was young I considered it a weakness, but now I see it was always a strength. Through building my skill, I forged what I consider a very thorough yet efficient curriculum that has been helping students excel for over a decade now.
Where can locals come see your shows?
Jazz at The Comedy Arena, the last Wednesday of the month October through May at 7:30 p.m. I also believe in self-education, which is why my entire beginning piano curriculum is available for free on YouTube. It’s a great way to get started for zero cost or supplement your current routine.
What is a normal day like for you?
On the weekdays I teach in the morning, then practice, compose, record and/or arrange music and then teach again in the afternoon. On weekends I perform.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I’ve had many late nights as a working musician. For over a decade it would be normal for me to get home at 4 a.m., but thankfully that is mostly behind me. The science of sleep is now better than it ever was, and I’m happy to have cultivated a much better sleep hygiene.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I try to simply enjoy life as much as possible. We only have a limited amount of time here and I like to feel contentment and peace even in the mundane.
What do you want your legacy to be?
This fall I’m excited to be releasing my first two Piano Dojo publications. One book will be a collection of intermediate to advanced piano repertoire from the Piano Dojo YouTube series. The other book, ‘Rhythm Training for Pianists’, will be the first of its kind! I’m very excited for this as it may be one of the most important offerings the Piano Dojo has to this world. It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing!
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.