Since 2013, three sisters Landon Perdue, Jennifer Abohosh, and Addie Roberts have brought homemade pies to Downtown McKinney through their business, Emporium Pies. Starting in a Victorian house in Dallas, the three sisters have opened three other locations in the metroplex — including in historic downtown McKinney.
How did you start Emporium Pies?
Emporium Pies is a modern American pie company devoted to making Fine Pie for Fine Folk.
The little pie shop that could started off selling pies outside of an old remodeled 1930s Victorian bungalow at 314 N. Bishop Avenue (get it?!) in Dallas. The witty charm now extends to three other DFW locations, in some of the metroplex’s most fun neighborhoods, where we serve up more smiles each day.
What does your role in running a pie shop entail?
We are all actively involved in quality checking our products, researching and developing new ideas, as well as maintaining the guest experience. As sisters, we each have our own strengths and manage different aspects of the company (baking, fulfilling orders, and front of house operations).
What's most rewarding about your role?
Truly, we enjoy seeing the smiles on peoples faces, as well as developing new exciting initiatives and celebrating the big and small moments with our guests.
What is most challenging?
Making pie is hard work! It’s super rewarding, but making everything by hand daily is quite the task. We have a great team of bakers who do most of the "heavy lifting" but making sure we have the correct ingredients, that each batch is up to our standards, and that we are making as many people pie as possible is something we each work on daily.
What is your favorite pie?
The fan favorite is our deep dish caramel apple pie, the "Lord of the Pies!"
How did you develop your recipes overtime?
We use seasonal ingredients, and classic flavors to start, and we try to always elevate that by adding our own special twist.
How long have you had a location in McKinney?
Our McKinney shop opened up in 2013.
What do you enjoy about downtown McKinney?
There’s something for everyone! All the fun events really bring the community together.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
There are a whopping 10 Granny Smith Apples in the "Lord of the Pies," and it takes 12 hours total to bake!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
