The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the Mason Apartments located at 1300 Eldorado Pkwy on Saturday.
Firefighters arrived to find that three fire sprinklers had been set off by a cooking fire on the stovetop. The fire sprinklers did their job by containing and extinguishing the flames.
One occupant was transported as a precaution and damage was limited to a single apartment.
“That this fire set off three fire sprinklers shows how quickly the fire was spreading,” said Merit Ossian, Public Information Officer and Education Coordinator. “Luckily, this apartment had sprinklers, or this could have been much worse.”
