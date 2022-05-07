The McKinney Public Library System is looking to expand its impact.
Based on state requirements, the McKinney Public Library System sets a new long-range plan every five years. However, for Library Director Spencer Smith, the planning is also a chance to establish a direction for the future.
According to numbers from the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the city's planning department, McKinney's population has increased by roughly 14% over the past five years. In addition, library usage increased by 16% between 2015 and 2019 (Spencer said numbers from 2020 were omitted due to the pandemic).
"So we're not slowing down," Smith said.
During a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session, Smith presented a list of the system's new long-range goals. Here's a look at some of the highlights:
1. Reflect the growing and diverse community
The system hopes to host six major cultural events per year. Smith said such events would be somewhat similar to an event hosted at the library on April 30 that provided attendees with "A glimpse into the Hindu civilization" as part of a traveling exhibit.
A report presented by Smith to the City Council noted that such events require partnerships with outside departments and organizations.
In addition, Smith discussed goals to increase the library system's amount of foreign languages materials.
"There are so many more languages spoken in McKinney on a regular basis now than there were even five years ago, and we want to make sure that we're meeting those demands," Smith said.
He added that the library system currently has a large bilingual collection and a Spanish collection.
Specifically, the system's goal is to increase the usage of foreign language materials by 25% by the 2024 fiscal year and to make a data driven plan for improved distribution of foreign language materials between library locations by January 2023. Goals also include creating a foreign language collection plan that will identify at least one new potential foreign language collection by October 2023.
In addition, the library system is looking to expand access to its website and catalogue for non-English languages as informed by the materials collection foreign language plan. The goal is to do so by November 2024, according to the report.
2. To expand adult education services
The library hopes to expand its adult education services by providing courses that are certified as Continuing Education Units, Smith said. While the library has previously had well-attended adult classes, there hasn't been a certificate of completion, he said.
The goal is to add more technical online courses that offer certificates of completion by January 2023. The library also wants to partner with local organizations to host adult literacy programs, adult GED preparation classes and English as a Second Language classes by September 2024.
By January 2025, the library hopes to reach a point where all adult education programs and classes given by the library are eligible for third-party Continuing Education Unit accreditation.
"That's going to take a while. We're working on that now to identify which accreditation firm we want to go with and what we'd have to do to get there," Smith said. "But this way for anyone who needs those hours for their job, for anything like that, we want to have the quality of program that satisfies those."
3. To increase access beyond its service hours
"We want to provide an opportunity to pick up materials outside of our regular operating hours," Smith said.
The plan indicates a goal to provide an option for pick up and check out of reserved materials outside of library operating hours by June 2023.
In addition, Smith outlined a plan to create a data-driven Outreach Services Strategic Plan by October 2023 that helps identify parts of the community that are underserved so that those areas get better access to library services.
Smith also presented plans to include programming for library patrons who might be homebound and can't come physically to the library buildings or events. That includes providing virtual resources for events, online tutoring services and establishing a house-bound delivery service, possibly in partnership with a hospital or organization.
