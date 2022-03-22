McKinney is looking to get some community input as it continues progress on redevelopment east of SH 5.
The city has scheduled an East McKinney Community Conversation for 5-7 p.m. Thursday in an effort to get feedback on the East McKinney Redevelopment and Renovation.
The initiative covers a broad spectrum of projects, including a neighborhood preservation study, streets and traffic study, the development of a municipal community complex and an SH 5 pedestrian connection study. It also includes work on Virginia and Throckmorton streets, East Louisiana Street, Green and Andrews streets and the East Louisiana Public Parking lot, among other projects.
Thursday’s event follows a similar “kick-off” event that took place around this time last year, said Assistant City Manager Kim Flom. The previous meeting allowed the city to introduce the projects and ideas.
“I think what everyone will find (on Thursday) is we’ve made a lot of progress on them, and now we’re at the point where we’re actually seeking quite a bit of feedback on several of the initiatives,” Flom said during a March 15 City Council Work Session.
The Thursday event is also expected to be much bigger than the previous one, Flom said. There will be more information stations, she said, as well as a separate children’s area, the McKinney Free Library book cart and free food, as supplies last.
“The goal here is to make sure that it is a fun and engaging opportunity for neighbors to connect with each other but also connect with city staff and to give feedback on several initiatives, including the neighborhood preservation study, municipal complex, et cetera,” Flom said.
The event is a come-and-go “open house” format.
Attendees will be able to watch presentations on the Silo Mural Project, the Streets and Traffic Study, the Neighborhood Preservation Study, and the Municipal Hall Complex.
They’ll also be able to provide feedback on the Neighborhood Preservation Study, Streets and Traffic Study, the potential Throckmorton Street name change, East McKinney History for the Municipal Complex historic storyboard, a street sign topper program and McKinney Experiences for the Silo Mural Project.
The event is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the North Gym in Old Settler’s Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The event is free.
