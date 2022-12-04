Time capsule 1.png
Courtesy photo

When RD Foster was 18 years old, he and his best friend went to boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps.

It was 1966, and the two had graduated from McKinney High School just a few weeks prior. They both headed to Vietnam shortly after. Foster came home and lives in Collin County today. His friend, Bill Bryan, was killed in action in 1968.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

