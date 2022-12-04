When RD Foster was 18 years old, he and his best friend went to boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps.
It was 1966, and the two had graduated from McKinney High School just a few weeks prior. They both headed to Vietnam shortly after. Foster came home and lives in Collin County today. His friend, Bill Bryan, was killed in action in 1968.
Foster remembers that he and Bryan both had received their dog tags on the same day. Now, one of Bryan’s dog tags will be a part of a time capsule keeping local history alive well into the future.
The board members of the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park in McKinney kicked off a plan to bury a time capsule at the park, located in McKinney. The capsule, designed to honor veterans and fallen soldiers, will be unearthed on Nov. 11, 2061, the 50-year anniversary of the memorial’s Wall of Honor dedication in 2011.
The capsule comes with a personal touch for Foster and the many local veterans and families of veterans who donated their own items to the capsule. That includes challenge coins, caps, medals, ribbons, books and memorabilia. It includes a piece of shrapnel from an IED that exploded in Iraq.
Foster, who serves as chairman of the McKinney Armed Services Memorial Board, also provided personal items to the collection, including his chevrons and a piece of shrapnel that almost hit him in Vietnam in April of 1969.
Before they go in the ground to be preserved through time, the full collection is currently on display at the Collin County History Museum in McKinney (300 E. Virginia St.), where the collection will remain through Dec. 10.
“If you want to see it now, you better get down there and see it,” Foster said. “Otherwise you’re going to have to be here for the opening in 40 years.”
After Dec. 10, the items will go into a stainless steel box created and donated by Corbin Ringley. The capsule will then be buried on the west side of the Wall of Honor, which contains 431 engraved names of those in Collin County who died while in service to the country. A black granite slab donated by Terry Turrentine Irby of Turrentine, Jackson and Morrow Funeral Home will be placed on top of the capsule.
“We just want to let those people know how much we appreciated these 431 names on the wall of the memorial that died while in the service, and just let them know that they haven’t been forgotten and hopefully they never will,” Foster said.
A ceremony to place the capsule into the ground is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park in McKinney (6053 Weiskopf Ave).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
