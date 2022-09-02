On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street.
Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
The woman taking pictures made sure to flag down Andrew Jones, who was nearby as work was underway to prepare for the evening’s festivities.
“She’s like ‘I drive past this way every single day, and I’ve seen the progress. It’s phenomenal,’” recalled Jones, who serves as interim director for the McKinney Performing Arts Center and McKinney Main Street. “And she just loves the representation of McKinney and just the positive message of people coming around events and food, and she sees herself in those photos, you know, so that was really special.”
It was just one piece of feedback that has come from the community as McKinney has welcomed its newest public art installation over a span of weeks.
Since Australian artist Guido van Helten first put paint to wall, the McKinney community has been drawn together to watch familiar faces and events emerge on the towering walls. The mural has been the subject of many a Facebook post and even a tailgating party. It is the product of interactions with over 100 local residents and over 5,000 photos. It is also the product of a vision shared by city of McKinney staff about two years ago, when the city looked to Fort Smith, Arkansas for inspiration and came across van Helten’s work. And on Wednesday, the McKinney community again came together to pay homage to the significance of the depiction that van Helten had created.
“With this beautiful mural, Guido has given McKinney a timeless treasure,” said Amy Rosenthal, McKinney’s former MPAC and Main Street director. “We are one of the special places in the world that can boast a mural by Guido van Helten. So on a smaller scope, the people that are immortalized in those silos, they’re going to look back with pride, and especially the young people that are featured in the murals.”
Van Helten’s process--which included collecting oral histories, hosting a workshop with Faubion Middle School students and taking over 5,000 photos--wasn’t lost on the multiple McKinney representatives who commemorated the event Wednesday.
“He spent weeks in McKinney,” Rosenthal said. “He was interviewing people, he took like 5,000 photos and he distilled all of these concepts into several different approaches, and they were beautiful and they were meaningful. But then one afternoon, one hot, summer June early evening, he was at Mckinney Juneteenth. And it all started to come together, and inspiration took hold.”
Today, the mural features representations of multiple McKinney events including Juneteenth, the 4th of July celebration and the farmers market. And on Wednesday, the mural itself inspired another community gathering.
“This is a day to celebrate us as a community, our sense of community, and it is an amazing sight,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller said Wednesday.
“Having a strong community identity is becoming even more important in a world where places tend to start looking like each other,” Fuller later added. “Places with strong public art expressions give communities a stronger sense of identity and celebrate the qualities that make one place different from another.”
With ground expected to break on the future Municipal Community Complex in October across the street, the mural is set to be a visual anchor for the area that will serve as a backdrop to the public plaza that is planned for the complex.
“And the idea that we’ve heard from city council is that it’s an activated space where events can live and flourish in that space,” Jones said.
To celebrate van Helten’s work, the city presented him with a token from the McKinney Hat Company before hosting the official ribbon cutting from the stage that had been set up for the occasion.
For van Helten--who said his stage was usually the JGL lift that allowed him to paint his tall artworks--it is now about letting the mural speak for itself.
“What does a crowd symbolize to you guys?” he told the gathering on Wednesday. “And I think that’s what I’d like you guys to take away from it. What does it mean? What is the messaging behind it? What feeling does it give you? That was really what I was going for.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
