Preliminary renderings depict potential townhomes located just north of Wilson Creek Parkway. A zoning item to allow townhomes in the area received recommendation for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.
Rendering provided by Jim Richey / courtesy of Sabrina Bala
A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney.
On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.
The land was previously zoned for commercial use in 1996. Since then the surrounding area has seen mostly low-intensity residential and commercial development.
Jake Bennett, planner with the city of McKinney, noted that a rezoning request for a multifamily development in the same spot had been considered in January. He said at the time, staff, commissioners and residents expressed concerns with a higher intensity of residential product being immediately adjacent to existing single family homes. He added that the same parties also indicated a lower intensity residential use could be considered.
The current request considered Tuesday would carry the name “Pinehurst Townhomes,” according to city documents.
“This request is compatible with the comprehensive plan designation of town center residential and could provide housing options and neighborhood choices that are accessible, attainable and appealing to people at all stages in their lives,” Bennett said.
He added that the product could provide an infill housing type that contributes to the overall character of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Jim Richey of Richey Development Engineering said the current plan was to include about 33 units total over the two parcels of land included in the item.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the item. The request will go to the McKinney City Council for final consideration during its Oct. 3 meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
