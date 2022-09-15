PowerPoint Presentation

Preliminary renderings depict potential townhomes located just north of Wilson Creek Parkway. A zoning item to allow townhomes in the area received recommendation for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.

A townhomes development could soon be coming to a roughly 6-acre spot in McKinney.

On Tuesday, McKinney’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval for an item that would allow for townhomes on land just north of Wilson Creek Parkway and east of McKinney High School.

PowerPoint Presentation

Preliminary renderings depict potential townhomes located just north of Wilson Creek Parkway. A zoning item to allow townhomes in the area received recommendation for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments