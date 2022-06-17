McKinney will soon be considering a zoning change that could bring roughly 100 “transitional housing options” to the area.
On Tuesday, the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for a zoning change that would identify a roughly 10-acre piece of land originally earmarked for commercial use to instead allow for multifamily product.
The requested change comes as developer Continental Properties looks to put in single-family attached and detached products on the wide but thin piece of land at the northeast corner of Lake Forest Drive and Collin McKinney Parkway.
“Continental is proposing a 104-home single-family for-lease community, which will be an upscale, market-rate community including single-family detached and attached homes in a range of open concept 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom floorplans,” a letter of intent states. “The community will also include a resident clubhouse, fenced pet playground, and shared open space amenities.”
Sixty-two homes would include attached garages. Home sizes would range from 983 to 1,860 square feet. The maximum building site would be 31 feet, according to documents provided to the city.
In a presentation to the commission, McKinney city staff recommended denial of the proposed zoning, stating that the change would eliminate commercial potential at the hard corner of two arterial roadways.
Don Paschal, representing the proposed developer and the property seller, said the land’s location and shape made it difficult for commercial development.
“I personally don’t think it’s a good retail site,” he said, citing retail vacancies in the area.
The presentation provided by the applicant also argued that the proposed product would serve as a bridge between single family residential development to the north and a planned commercial entertainment development district to the south.
The products would be for lease only, Paschal said.
“We have a big need for temporary housing while people are waiting on houses to be built or the market to open up for housing, and we think that’s one thing we can capture,” he said.
Paschal added that rents would typically be higher than most multifamily products in McKinney due to the single family and duplex feel.
Commission members spoke mostly in favor of the proposal, stating that while they understood city staff’s recommendation, they felt the proposed use worked for the property.
Chairman Bill Cox added that a fiscal analysis indicated that there would be a higher value than proposed values based on existing zoning.
“The site is a tough site,” Cox said. “It’s easy to say, but when you attempt to develop commercial property, the site has some of the basics that aren’t there.”
The commission voted 6-1 in favor of recommending the new zoning, with Commissioner Deanna Kuykendall voting against.
The recommendation moves the item forward to the City Council for final approval at a later meeting.
