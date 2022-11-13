Partly to mostly cloudy. High 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 13, 2022 @ 9:37 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 13 in and around McKinney:
A trivia night for adults will be hosted at the John and Judy Gay Library (6861 W. Eldorado Parkway) from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 16.
Register at bit.ly/3EchqE3
The city of McKinney will host a Welcome to McKinney workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.)
The workshop introduces the most helpful information to equip new and not-so-new residents with all the facts and resources they will need to be successful and engaged citizens.
The McKinney Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Senior Recreation Center (1400 S. College St.).
Attendees can find one-of-a-kind handmade gifts made by a variety of vendors, including many of the Senior Recreation Center members.
The event is free to attend.
The John and Judy Gay Library (6861 W. Eldorado Parkway) will host an introduction to chess event for all ages from 10:15-11 a.m. Nov. 19.
The event is free to attend.
Duino Coffee will host a Bikes and Coffee event from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 19 at 7650 Stacy Road, Ste 200.
The motorcycle meet will take place in the Duino Coffee parking lot. There are 60 spots available for those who want to show their two-wheelers off.
The event is free to show and free to attend.
Visit bit.ly/3TiarOb for more information
