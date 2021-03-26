At approximately 6 a.m. Friday, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash on US 380 near New Hope Road.
Preliminary information indicates a “roll off” truck was facing north making a left turn to go west on US 380. An eastbound SUV struck the truck and two other vehicles. The driver of the SUV is deceased. There are currently no other reported injuries.
The roadway will be closed for the next few hours as the crash investigation continues. No additional information is currently available.
