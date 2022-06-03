TUPPS Brewery rendering
Courtesy of TUPPS Brewery

After six successful years in the craft beer business, TUPPS Brewery has outgrown its current 17,000 sqaure-foot location and will be relocating to the historic McKinney Grain site, east of Downtown McKinney. One key feature of the new location will be the B.Y.O.B. Courtyard which will feature multiple grain bins. Each bin will allow a local business to get started or stimulate growth by offering a place to work and sell their product(s) to customers. 

“We started TUPPS by brewing beer in my garage on the weekends,” said Keith Lewis, TUPPS Brewery 

Founder and President. “Our weekend hobby turned into a real idea for a business. We built the company from the ground up and we want others to have the opportunity and encouragement to do the same.”  

TUPPS Brewery

Each B.Y.O.B business will be open over the weekends to sell their products to customers. TUPPS will have multiple resources to offer each of the businesses that range from sales and marketing to coaching and advice. 

“We will also offer business seminars to the owners of these businesses to help stimulate and advance their product or service," Lewis said. “Our taproom, brewery and events drive significant traffic which provides a built-in customer base for these B.Y.O.B participants.”  

In the new location, TUPPS will be remodeling 120-year-old grain mill and building a new state of the art production brewery. The total project will encompass over 45,000 sq. ft. of buildings on a 4-acre spread. The McKinney grain site will give TUPPS the ability to expand on the rustic, unique and laid-back vibe that their customers have grown to love. Inside the new TUPPS Brewery taproom will be a restaurant.  

The site will also have an outdoor stage that will host live music and theater performances. 

Businesses can apply by clicking here and filling out the online application.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments