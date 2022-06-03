After six successful years in the craft beer business, TUPPS Brewery has outgrown its current 17,000 sqaure-foot location and will be relocating to the historic McKinney Grain site, east of Downtown McKinney. One key feature of the new location will be the B.Y.O.B. Courtyard which will feature multiple grain bins. Each bin will allow a local business to get started or stimulate growth by offering a place to work and sell their product(s) to customers.
“We started TUPPS by brewing beer in my garage on the weekends,”said Keith Lewis, TUPPS Brewery
Founder and President.“Our weekend hobby turned into a real idea for a business. We built the company from the ground up and we want others to have the opportunity and encouragement to do the same.”
Each B.Y.O.B business will be open over the weekends to sell their products to customers. TUPPS will have multiple resources to offer each of the businesses that range from sales and marketing to coaching and advice.
“We will also offer business seminars to the owners of these businesses to help stimulate and advance their product or service," Lewis said. “Our taproom, brewery and events drive significant traffic which provides a built-in customer base for these B.Y.O.B participants.”
In the new location, TUPPS will be remodeling120-year-old grain mill and building a new state of the art production brewery. The total project will encompass over 45,000 sq. ft. of buildings on a 4-acre spread. The McKinney grain site will give TUPPS the ability to expand on the rustic, unique and laid-back vibe that their customers have grown to love. Inside the new TUPPS Brewery taproom will be a restaurant.
The site will also have an outdoor stage that will host live music and theater performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.