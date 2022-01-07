For Keith Lewis, the new location of TUPPS Brewery in McKinney is a “forever home.”
“We’re not going anywhere,” he said Friday outside the city’s original grain milling building. “This is it.”
The declaration was met with applause from a crowd of city officials and community members during the groundbreaking event for the brewery’s new location at McKinney’s historic Mill District in Downtown McKinney. Friday’s groundbreaking event marked a ceremonial beginning for the development of what will result in a relocation and expansion of the TUPPS Brewery campus that will include a tasting taproom, a state-of-the-art production facility and a retail shopping area featuring retail craftsmen.
“When we were doing our search to find a location, I have to admit is what I really wanted is I wanted a building that was really, really cool,” Lewis, the president and founder of TUPPS Brewery said, “and actually there’s very few buildings in North Texas that are cool, and I think we found the coolest thing around, so this was neat. But as we went through this process over two years, it’s a lot more than a building, and teaming with the city of McKinney has been unbelievable.”
The project comes as a partnership with the city--the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) contributed to the project.
“This is a great catalyst to what we are going to do in east Mckinney on the east side,” said Angela Richardson-Woods, treasurer with the MCDC. “When the new city hall comes on, this will just actually open up all the opportunities for other districts and other things to happen.”
Plans are in the works for McKinney’s forthcoming City Hall complex in the same area, where construction is anticipated to begin later in 2022. According to a city of McKinney press release, both projects are a significant part of the city’s efforts to preserve and redevelop the east side of McKinney.
“This is not just a commercial property, this is a community property,” Richardson-Woods said. “This is going to be for the community, for the residents, for everyone to come here and belong to what we know will be a longstanding partnership as we grow in this city.”
During the event, McKinney Mayor George Fuller said Matt Hamilton, president of Local Yocal Farm to Market, had begun “blazing the trail” on the east side of State Highway 5 with his business.
“And here we are now with TUPPS and what we’re doing with the city,” Fuller said. “We’re continuing that trail, blazing that trail, opening up tremendous opportunities on the east side, expanding our historic footprint over here, which is necessary and will be appreciated by this community for hundreds of years.”
On Friday, Lewis said contractor work would begin on Jan. 17, with the brewery building opening in October and the entire site opening in December.
