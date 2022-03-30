Two of the eight jailers who parted ways with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office following the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III have been reinstated following an appeal with the Collin County Civil Service Commission.
Their names were not released to the public, and the appeal hearing was closed to the public. According to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office, one of the officers got demoted, while the other was given a 10-day suspension period before being reinstated.
Scott, a Frisco resident, was arrested in Allen on March 14, 2021 for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Sheriff Jim Skinner said that he “exhibited some strange behavior” while in custody at the Collin County Jail, at which point officers tied him to a restraint bed and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, he was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
Following Scott’s death, seven of the eight detention officers were fired, while the eighth resigned. On April 27, 2021, it was announced by Skinner that one of the fired officers successfully appealed for their reinstatement.
