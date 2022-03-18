The McKinney Fire Department is pleased to announce Captains Thomas Kosten and James Graham were selected to be part of the Texas Task Force 2.
Texas Task Force 2 is one of two Urban Search and Rescue teams in the State of Texas. The teams provide a coordinated effort as well as the necessary personnel and equipment to locate, extricate and provide medical treatment to victims trapped because of a natural or man-made disaster.
Captains Kosten and Graham will be on the development team serving as Rescue Specialists. The pair will undergo six months of training before they will be deployed as part of Texas Task Force 2.
“Our firefighters are continually training and expanding their experience to serve the people of McKinney,” Fire Chief Danny Kistner said in a press release. “We’re proud of our dedicated public servants that go the extra mile to help people all around the state.”
On Friday, Captain Brian Roach with the McKinney Fire Marshal’s Office was deployed to the Eastland Complex wildfire as part of his role as a Texas Task Force 2 Technical Information Specialist.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping in a plea deal. Prosecutors tried to charge him with one count of attempting to aid and abet sex trafficking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.