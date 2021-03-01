POLICE
File Photo

The McKinney Police Department announced that an armed suspect has been taken into custody after two area schools were put on lockdown due to police activity. 

The announcement came at around 5:30 p.m. after the department originally announced at 2:30 p.m. that The Goddard School and McKinney ISD’s McClure Elementary, both off of Ridge Road, were on lockdown due to police activity.

The department stated that the activity was not taking place at either school, but asked that people avoid the area as a precaution. About an hour later, the department announced that the situation was ongoing. 

"An armed subject has fired off a few rounds from a home nearby," the department stated at that time. "No one has been injured. Please continue to avoid the area."

As of 4:23 p.m., children had been picked up from schools and there had been no injuries, the department announced. 

About an hour later, the department announced that the armed suspect was taken into custody without incident.  

This was a developing story and was updated as information was made available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments