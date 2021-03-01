The McKinney Police Department announced that an armed suspect has been taken into custody after two area schools were put on lockdown due to police activity.
The announcement came at around 5:30 p.m. after the department originally announced at 2:30 p.m. that The Goddard School and McKinney ISD’s McClure Elementary, both off of Ridge Road, were on lockdown due to police activity.
The department stated that the activity was not taking place at either school, but asked that people avoid the area as a precaution. About an hour later, the department announced that the situation was ongoing.
"An armed subject has fired off a few rounds from a home nearby," the department stated at that time. "No one has been injured. Please continue to avoid the area."
As of 4:23 p.m., children had been picked up from schools and there had been no injuries, the department announced.
About an hour later, the department announced that the armed suspect was taken into custody without incident.
** POLICE ACTIVITY: AVOID THE AREA **McClure Elem and The Goddard School off Ridge Rd are on lockdown right now due to police activity. It is not occurring at either school, but as a precaution, we ask that you avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/OYVZDfIV0m— McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 1, 2021
This was a developing story and was updated as information was made available.
