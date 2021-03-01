POLICE
The McKinney Police Department announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday that The Goddard School and McKinney ISD’s McClure Elementary, both off of Ridge Road, were placed on lockdown due to police activity.

The department stated that the activity is not taking place at either school, but asked that people avoid the area as a precaution.

About an hour later, the department announced that the situation was ongoing. 

"An armed subject has fired off a few rounds from a home nearby," the department stated. "No one has been injured. Please continue to avoid the area."

As of 4:23 p.m., children had been picked up from schools and there had been no injuries, the department announced, and people were asked to continue avoiding the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

