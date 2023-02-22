Members of the community gathered together at Rhea Mills Baptist Church in Prosper on Tuesday, February 21 for the final public hearing for the proposed Highway 380 Bypass.
While TxDOT has been studying the impacts of the various proposed Bypass routes, gathering public comments, and examining costs of the project since 2020, this is the final phase of the process in which the public can provide input.
Previous meetings gave residents information and the opportunity for feedback for all possible routes (A-F.) Prior to this session of public hearings, TxDOT announced that the tentative plan is to build Sections A, E, and C, although according to sources at TxDOT that may change before the plan is finalized.
TxDOT Public Information Officer Madison Schein explained the purpose of the public hearing.
“TxDOT is hosting this to give the public the opportunity to learn about our preferred alternative,” Schein said. “This has been a long project. We started in 2020, and we have already heard over 8,000 responses from the public. We consider that a successful level of feedback. We want a conversation between the public and TxDOT in general. We are gathering information tonight to refine what we have proposed. There is still time for us to change the routes. We want to hear what the public has to say before we go forward.
"We have done a deep analysis, and we are continuing our analysis on this project,” Schein said. “We want to determine what is the safest route. One part of this proposed route we like is that we are staying on Highway 380 longer. A goal of ours is to always stay on the current alignment as long as we can. This will lessen the impact of this project.”
The proposed Highway 380 Bypass takes place entirely in McKinney but residents from other areas will be impacted as well.
“We know that Collin County is growing rapidly," Schein said. "The whole point of this project is to improve Highway 380 from the west side of Collin County all the way to the east side of the county. We are making it a freeway, with frontage roads and on and off ramps. We want people to be able to move through the county freely. We can not promise that people will not be stuck in traffic sometimes, but our goal is to alleviate that as much as possible. We have been in contact with the municipality and county officials to see how we can work together to get this project completed with as little backup in traffic as we can.”
Several factors are included in the analysis, and this information was provided to attendees in a detailed analysis matrix. TxDOT engineers evaluated residential and business displacements, land use and future development impacts, the impact on environment and natural resources, community impacts, the impact of cultural resources, air quality, traffic noise, if the route will induce growth in the area, and cost. The final piece of the analysis was stakeholder, agency, and public input submitted to TxDOT.
One group of citizens gathered to protest Route C, which was listed as the preferred route by TxDOT and is on the east side of the project.
“We came out to protest Route C,” Bhargav Patel said. “We are representing the landowners that are impacted by Route C. We feel that the environmental study is not accurate and that there is a larger environmental impact by using C than Route D. By building C, they will disrupt more houses including ranches, and more woodland. We believe that they are choosing Route C because it is slightly cheaper. We argue that they are actually having a much larger environmental impact than they claim because Route C will move ranches, including one that adopts and rehabilitates horses and other animals.”
“We want TxDOT to realize that by using Route C they will actually cause more damage than they report," Patel said. “They are disrupting a floodplain. They are impacting more forest area, more migratory birds, and more people that have invested in these acreages and improved the area. They are also going to have to move the utilities along that area, if they choose Route C. Route D has less impact and we do not understand why they did not choose that option. We have been encouraging people to speak up and suggest that they move to Route D. The slight increase in price is worth it.”
A group of residents also attended the event to encourage TxDOT to choose the other option for the west side of the project. Two routes have been examined, and TxDOT tentatively chose the option that runs on the west side of McKinney and does not enter Prosper. This has been a portion of the project that has received attention from residents in McKinney and Prosper and has been widely debated. According to the information provided to residents by TxDOT, Route A will displace fewer homes than Route B (2 home versus 5,) resulting in fewer impacts to planned future residential homes, and avoids impacting ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship property. Additionally, Segment A will use more of the existing Highway 380 alignment, which is preferred by TxDOT.
Prosper Mayor David Bristol said of the segments, “The Town of Prosper continues to support TxDOT’s preferred “Blue Alignment” and encourages swift action to alleviate the traffic congestion on US 380. We are grateful for the public meeting opportunities TxDOT has provided and the participation of the Prosper community for their turnout to these meetings as we continue to show support for the Blue Preferred Alternative.”
Not all residents of this area agree that Segment A is the correct choice for the west portion of the Bypass.
“I am the Board President of the Homeowners’ Association of Stonebridge Ranch,” Jon Dell’Antonia said. “Stonebridge Ranch HOA is the largest in North Texas. I am here to oppose Route A.”
“We support Option B because that route would go through empty land in Prosper,” Dell’Antonia said. “Right now there is nothing there. Route A would disrupt an apartment building being built right now, so that is going to impact many families. This will also be built less than a mile from Ridge Road, which is currently being expanded. That is a lot of traffic all in one small area. That will impact the houses there a great deal, with both traffic noises and pollution.”
Dell’Antonia is also concerned about the impact to businesses along Highway 380 from where Route A meets the highway to Coit Road.
“They like to say that businesses will be displaced, but we know that they will destroy these businesses,” Dell’Antonia said. “I drove along that area and there are 27 businesses in operation right now, with more being built. I do not understand how it is the right decision to widen that part of Hwy 380 when they can just choose Route B and have the widened area farther west.”
TxDOT plans to announce the final decision on the alignment for the Bypass at the end of 2023. While this process began in 2020, construction on any part of the Bypass will not begin until at least 2027. Some of that is due to the process by which these roads are created. After the final decision, TxDOT will coordinate with utilities, secure the land, and finalize the design. This process is estimated at two to four years to complete.
However, TxDOT has still not funded this project. According to Schein, “There are many steps before we can begin construction. The biggest obstacle is that this project is not fully funded. The funding is a big collective. All of our projects must be funded 10% locally. We will bring in some money as well.”
According to information provided by TxDOT the cost of this project is projected at slightly over $3 billion if they continue with Routes A, E, and C.
TxDOT is collecting public feedback until March 21, 2023. Anyone can provide feedback, whether a resident of Collin County or not. Those interested may fill out the public comment form at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380EIS, email Stephen.Endres@txdot.gov, mail letters to TxDOT Dallas District Attn: Stephen Endres, P.E. 4777 E US HIghway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150, or by leaving a voicemail at 833-933-0443.
