Members of the community gathered together at Rhea Mills Baptist Church in Prosper on Tuesday, February 21 for the final public hearing for the proposed Highway 380 Bypass.

While TxDOT has been studying the impacts of the various proposed Bypass routes, gathering public comments, and examining costs of the project since 2020, this is the final phase of the process in which the public can provide input.

Previous meetings gave residents information and the opportunity for feedback for all possible routes (A-F.) Prior to this session of public hearings, TxDOT announced that the tentative plan is to build Sections A, E, and C, although according to sources at TxDOT that may change before the plan is finalized.

Several factors are included in the analysis, and this information was provided to attendees in a detailed analysis matrix. TxDOT engineers evaluated residential and business displacements, land use and future development impacts, the impact on environment and natural resources, community impacts, the impact of cultural resources, air quality, traffic noise, if the route will induce growth in the area, and cost. The final piece of the analysis was stakeholder, agency, and public input submitted to TxDOT.
A group of residents also attended the event to encourage TxDOT to choose the other option for the west side of the project. Two routes have been examined, and TxDOT tentatively chose the option that runs on the west side of McKinney and does not enter Prosper. 
One group of citizens gathered to protest Route C, which was listed as the preferred route by TxDOT and is on the east side of the project.

“We came out to protest Route C,” Bhargav Patel said. “We are representing the landowners that are impacted by Route C. We feel that the environmental study is not accurate and that there is a larger environmental impact by using C than Route D. By building C, they will disrupt more houses including ranches, and more woodland. We believe that they are choosing Route C because it is slightly cheaper. We argue that they are actually having a much larger environmental impact than they claim because Route C will move ranches, including one that adopts and rehabilitates horses and other animals.”
