The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to gather input for improvement studies on US 380 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 1827 and County Road (CR) 560 in Princeton, Collin County.

The in-person public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at the Princeton High School, 1000 E Princeton Dr, Princeton, TX 75407. Attendees may visit at any time during the two-hour timeframe and do not need to sign up to confirm attendance.

