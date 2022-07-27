The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to gather input for improvement studies on US 380 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 1827 and County Road (CR) 560 in Princeton, Collin County.
The in-person public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 at the Princeton High School, 1000 E Princeton Dr, Princeton, TX 75407. Attendees may visit at any time during the two-hour timeframe and do not need to sign up to confirm attendance.
The studies will provide an update on the environmental process, including a presentation of available environmental findings and design schematics for the build alternatives under consideration. The purpose of this study is to improve US 380 to current freeway design standards, increase the capacity to reduce congestion, increase mobility, provide continuous bike and pedestrian connectivity, and improve safety through a multimodal corridor. The roadway passes through the city of Princeton. This is a growing area in Collin County, and the studies will assist in planning for traffic needs. Participants will be able to view study materials and provide comments at either of the meeting options.
