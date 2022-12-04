Here are five things to mark on you calendar for this week in and around McKinney for the week of Dec. 4:
Hugs Winter Social
Hugs Cafe, Inc. is hosting a night for people of all ages and all abilities to come together and celebrate. The night will feature a fun photo wall, music, dancing, winter crafts and food.
This event is free to attend and will be sure to put a smile on your face. Attendees should complete an event waiver prior to attending, located at tinyurl.com/7dubazkj.
Paper copies of the waiver will also be available at the event. The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Gather Downtown McKinney (207 E Virginia St.).
Tea and conversation
The holidays are magical at the Heard-Craig Center and especially when the featured speaker, Sharon Hudgins, tells visitors about "Reindeer: Riders in the Night Sky." A Smithsonian and National Geographic Expert, Hudgins will provide fascinating information about reindeer, their lives, their habitats and why some people think they can fly. Following the presentation, a tea luncheon will be served. An optional tour is also provided.
For group reservations and to guarantee that groups are seated together, contact the office directly at 972-569-6909.
The event is slated for 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Heard Craig Center (205 W Hunt).
More information is available at heardcraig.org/events
TUPPS ugly sweater party
TUPPS Brewery in McKinney (721 Anderson St.) will host its second annual Ugly Sweater Party starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
The event will include photo opportunities, an Ugly Sweater contest, and some "Minute to Win It" type games. Winners of the Ugly Sweater contest will take home a couple of prizes as well as a medal to proudly display! CJ's Kitchen will be open for dinner until 9 p.m., and the bar will be open until 10 p.m.
12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk
Historic Downtown McKinney and Lone Star Wine Cellars will host a 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk on Dec. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.
Attendees can experience the charm of a real-life Hallmark movie while sipping on festive wine and wine cocktails inside local downtown boutiques, and stay around after the event for the holiday Parade of Lights. More details, including ticket information, is available at tinyurl.com/2mzdydf9
Collin College Theatre presents 'Tartuffe'
Blind admiration for a questionable character turns a wealthy family’s life upside down in Molière’s classic “Tartuffe,” at Collin College’s Black Box Theatre, Dec. 7-11. Tickets are free for students, $5 for veterans, the military, and those ages 65 or older, and $10 per person for all others.
A satire by one of France’s greatest writers, “Tartuffe” follows a con man who works his way into a family’s life by pretending to speak with divine authority. While some in the family see through Tartuffe’s pious nature, the head of household is taken in, leading to unfortunate and comedic consequences. The play, first performed in 1669, is presented in verse with translation by Richard Wilbur. The Collin College Theatre Department production is directed by Joanne Zipay, who founded and served as artistic director of New York City’s Judith Shakespeare Company for 20 years, from 1995-2015.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7-10. Matinee shows begin at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are available at collin.universitytickets.com. The Black Box Theatre is located on the Plano Campus at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
