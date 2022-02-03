This story has been updated with new information as it was made available.
As temperatures continue to waver below freezing in north Texas, multiple police departments and cities are urging residents to stay off the roads.
"Roadways across the city are worse today than they were yesterday," the McKinney Police Department said in a Friday Facebook post. "We are working to have every overpass and underpass in our city sanded and we are asking residents to please stay off the roadways unless you absolutely have to get out."
The department’s announcement came after it closed a portion of northbound US 75 at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night due to “extremely dangerous driving conditions.” The department said it was responding to multiple disabled vehicles. Just before 9 p.m. that night, the department announced that the roadway was clear at Eldorado Parkway but closed at Laud Howell Parkway. By 9:45 p.m., the department gave the "all clear."
At 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, the department announced that northbound US 75 was again closed, this time at Wilmeth Road, due to a jack knifed 18-wheeler. The roadway was announced reopened at around 9:30 a.m., but the department urged residents to stay off the roads.
Other agencies have urged residents to stay home due to icy roads, including the Rowlett Police Department, which said just before 11 a.m. Friday that Rowlett Emergency Services was receiving a large number of calls for motorists who were stranded on major roadways or involved in accidents.
Sgt. Stephen Byrom of the Frisco Police Department said roads throughout Frisco are very slick, adding that while officers have not responded to many crashes, vehicles have been losing control at times when attempting to stop or turn.
“The city of Frisco Streets Department has done a great job of making the major roadways more accessible, however, it is probably better to stay off of the roadways unless it’s necessary to do so,” Byrom stated in an email.
On Friday morning, the city of Allen strongly recommended residents stay home until conditions improve in the afternoon.
“Main roads may have one “well-worn” lane that is in better condition than the others, but in many cases, the road is – as our Community Services Director put it - ‘simply a sheet of ice,’” the city stated. “Roadways that may have melted some yesterday have now refrozen. It is strongly suggested that residents stay home until conditions improve this afternoon.”
