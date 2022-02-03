This story has been updated with new information as it was made available.
A portion of US 75 in McKinney was closed Thursday night after the McKinney Police Department announced that a portion of the roadway was extremely dangerous to drive.
At around 7:40 p.m., the McKinney Police Department announced that all northbound lanes of US 75 were closed at Eldorado Parkway. The closure was due to “extremely dangerous driving conditions,” the department stated. Just before 9 p.m., the McKinney Police Department stated northbound US 75 was clear at Eldorado Parkway but closed at Laud Howell Parkway.
By 9:45 p.m., the department gave the "all clear."
In the original post announcing the closure, the department said it was working to respond to multiple disabled vehicles.
The announcement comes after MPD and other agencies urged residents to avoid driving on local roads as winter weather conditions worsened.
The McKinney Police Department noted earlier Thursday that one of its squad cars had been hit by a vehicle as the driver attempted to turn into a shopping center parking lot.
At 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, the department announced that northbound US 75 was again closed, this time at Wilmeth Road, due to a jack knifed 18-wheeler. The roadway was announced reopened at around 9:30 a.m., but the department urged residents to stay off the roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.