The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for a structure fire just after midnight Monday. Fire crews arrived to find fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ located at 506 Wilcox St.

A resident was safely evacuated from a residential structure that also caught fire. As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated.

Fire investigators are on the scene of three structure fires to determine where and how the fire started – and whether the two fire scenes are connected. ATF has been called in to assist with the investigation.

“This was a very intense fire that took a huge number of resources and hours of hard work to extinguish,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “As always, the most important thing is the safety of the residents and our firefighters.” 

Anna, Melissa, Plano, Fairview, Princeton, Frisco, Lowry Crossing, Weston and Allen all provided assistance.
