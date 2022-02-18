A $250 million mixed-use development in McKinney hit a milestone this week as it announced the signing of its first restaurants.
M Crowd’s Mi Cocina will take up a 6,600 square-foot space at the forthcoming District 121 development providing a restaurant and upscale bar setting that harkens to the brand’s Highland Park location.
In addition, Bob’s Steak & Chop House will take a 7,600 square-foot building set to include a cigar bar.
The announcement comes as the first phase of the District 121 development, located on the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Drive, is slated to open in the spring. The development is expected to provide dining and entertainment to the area as well as a featured patio space and green park that will hold outdoor events. That portion of the space has received a $2 million grant from the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
The first restaurants are expected to open between March and May of 2023.
For McKinney Mayor George Fuller, the announcements of such restaurants coming to the area was anticipated.
“And that’s what happens when we have the success that we’ve had on the commercial side and the office side and some of the other urban development that’s happened in the area,” Fuller said. “So we brought both daytime commercial and office density, which is what restaurants look for when they consider an area.”
The Mi Cocina location will serve as the first in McKinney and the 23rd for the brand.
“I think there’s definitely an opportunity for us there,” M Crowd CEO Edgar Guevara said. “ It’s a community that’s underserved for sure from a full service restaurant standpoint. I think McKinney is similar to many of the neighborhoods that we’re in, so we’re excited that there’s finally development going in, that we feel great about going into.”
Restaurants that have signed with District 121 also include Common Table, a bar and eatery, and 400 Gradi, an upscale Italian restaurant, according to a press release.
Fuller said the announcement of such restaurants brings a benefit to the community--whether locals eat there or not.
“To have them in within mckinney and capturing the economic benefit of the restaurants here is a real important tangible benefit to every single restaurant, whether they eat at the restaurants or not,” he said, adding that sales tax revenues go toward the city’s general fund, parks, quality of life projects and economic development.
District 121 takes up 17.85 acres next to Craig Ranch. A 200,000 square-foot Class-A, eight-story office tower currently anchors the district, according to a press release. The district focuses on corporate headquarters and daytime employment. Residential use is not needed because 6,500 residents live within a two-block radius of the development, the press release states.
As McKinney continues its role as the Collin County seat, Fuller said, the city is maintaining a small-town feel and is emphasizing parks and open space.
“We’re maintaining all of that but at the same time bringing in the type of entertainment, restaurants and retail that people enjoy the convenience of having here in the community,” Fuller said.
