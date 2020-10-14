It’s been over 75 years since the largest air armada the world had ever seen lifted into the skies over Europe, but on Friday, history will come alive when three vintage warbirds roar into McKinney National Airport, led by the most iconic aircraft of WWII: the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders.
Presented by the Commemorative Air Force, the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders is one of only five remaining that are actively flying today. This aircraft was the first Flying Fortress to be restored solely for the sake of education and use as a flying museum, and is an accurately restored B-17, bristling with machine guns and featuring period-specific equipment. Joining the iconic bomber in McKinney will be two other vintage aircraft including the SNJ / T6 Texan advanced trainer in which thousands of Texas airmen learned to fly, as well as the twin engine Navy JRB transport Little Raider in which the whole family can fly together. All three warbirds will offer cockpit tours and flights to the public on Saturday and Sunday.
The public is invited to enjoy on-board tours and warbird flights with the aircraft crews at McKinney Air Center, McKinney National Airport, 1476 E. Industrial Blvd in McKinney, Texas. Admission to the event is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and $20 for a family of up to 5 and includes access to all the aircraft for cockpit tours.
A limited number of flights are available on the three warbirds. Flights on the B-17 start at $475; flights on the T6 Texan are $345 and seats on the Navy transport are $100. Ground tours will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, excluding flying times. Those who wish to fly can call 855-FLY-A-B17 (1-855-359-2217) or reserve online at B17TexasRaiders.org or see more on Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders
In an effort to provide the safest possible environment for crews and attendees, extra sanitization procedures will be in place, as well as social distancing. Face coverings are required for aircraft access.
About the Commemorative Air Force
Collecting, restoring and flying vintage historical aircraft for more than half a century, the CAF mission is to educate, inspire and honor through flight. The CAF is a 501 (c) 3 educational organization, and has more than 11,000 members and a fleet of 170 airplanes distributed throughout the U.S. For more information, visit commemorativeairforce.org
