The Volunteer McKinney Board of Directors has announced that Christine Ortega has been named the Executive Director of Volunteer McKinney.
A veteran nonprofit executive, Ortega brings extensive experience and infectious energy to Volunteer McKinney as the organization strives to engage volunteers and meet the needs of the many organizations and agencies it supports.
“We are very excited to have Christine lead us in meeting the needs of area nonprofits and with volunteers who want to plug in with deeper involvement in the community,” Board President Beth Hensley said. “She is a positive and energetic leader and has a passion for leveraging others to reach community goals.”
“Christine’s warmth and practical approach to problem-solving community issues will be an opportunity for companies and agencies to share goals and also move individual missions forward with action and mobilization by working together,” Hensley said.
Ortega has over 17 years of experience in the nonprofit space serving disadvantaged populations and leading outreach opportunities across faith groups and multiple nonprofit organizations. She currently serves as Emeritus Director for the Collin County Homeless Coalition.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization," Ortega said. "Volunteer McKinney is strong today because of the tireless work of the board and community over the past two decades. I am a strong believer that volunteers are the backbone, heart and soul of the McKinney community and that together we will accomplish much.”
As executive director, Ortega will work closely with the board of directors, the community, corporations and nonprofits to serve McKinney. Volunteer McKinney holds many networking events, speaking engagements and workshops while engaging companies and nonprofits to succeed in the world of philanthropy.
Volunteer McKinney is a twenty-year 501c3 organization connecting people to their passion through volunteerism, supporting McKinney and Collin County nonprofits through training and collaboration. The nonprofit works with more than 200 agencies in Collin County with more than 200 volunteer needs, including one-time events and ongoing needs.
