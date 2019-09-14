For the second consecutive week, McKinney North found itself in an old-fashioned shootout with points being scored at the pace of an arena football game.
Unfortunately this week, the Bulldogs were on the wrong end of the scoreboard as they dropped a 63-49 game to Frisco Wakeland on senior night at McKinney ISD Stadium Friday night. With the win, Wakeland gives North its first loss of the season for the second consecutive year. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.
After a disappointing performance against Richardson Pearce last week, Wakeland came out the gates on fire despite starting a backup quarterback and running back. That didn’t stop the Wolverines from racking up an eye-popping 262 yards in the first quarter while scoring the first 21 points of the game on their way to grabbing a 28-7 lead after one quarter of action.
The perfect start by Wakeland is what the doctor ordered, as the Wolverines put up more points in the first quarter than they did in its entire game against Pearce.
“I’m proud of my kids and coaches tonight as God blessed us with a great win as coach (Mike) Fecci has a great team with great athletes, but our team stayed after it and trusted the game plan and believed in each other and that was the difference in the game,” said Marty Secord, Wakeland head coach. “We played a good schedule to get ready for district and have already overcome some adversity. We came out tonight and got after it and I’m very proud of our kids.”
Wakeland backup junior quarterback Peyton Lewis had a hot hand all night and never cooled off. Lewis went 4-of-4 for 100 yards and three touchdowns in first quarter on his way to throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns on the night and running for the final score of the night from 20 yards out. The Wolverines’ offense was so explosive they produced five plays over 50 yards while racking up 727 yards.
Despite Lewis’ dominant night, Wakeland’s offensive star of the night was sophomore running back Jared White, who ran 266 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 59 and 53 yards. White was at his best when Wakeland needed him most, as he carried the ball on five of the last six plays for 44 yards to help the Wolverines run out the clock.
“It feels good to have a great game, but I want to dedicate this game to my line because they blocked so well and were amazing,” White said. “It was a big deal to score this many points and I haven’t felt this good in a long time. Now we just need to keep practicing hard and doing what we are doing.”
On the other side of the field, a very frustrated North team was looking for answers defensively as the Bulldogs have now given up 63 points or more in consecutive weeks. With a game on Thursday, Fecci and his staff know things must change defensively quickly if the Bulldogs are going to reach their lofty expectations this season.
“We’ve got to tackle. If you don’t tackle you can run whatever exotic thing you want to do scheme-wise and stunts-wise, but if you don’t tackle it don’t matter.” Fecci said. “This goes 100% on us as coaches because these guys our giving great effort and this isn’t even because of a lack of a ability — it comes simply from not doing it enough and I guarantee you we are going to fix that.”
On the offensive side of the ball, things weren’t perfect either despite putting 49 points on the board. North junior receiver J.J. Henry and senior quarterback Dillon Markiewicz lost pivotal fumbles on the Bulldogs’ first and last plays from scrimmage in the second half. For Markiewicz, who has thrown 12 touchdown passes and no picks on the season, making a rare mistake at a crucial time of the game is a learning experience he plans to grow from.
“Offensively, we started slow tonight and I think we could have scored 80 points on that team, but in the end, that fumble by me killed us and prevented us from tying things up and putting things in our defense’s hands,” Markiewicz said. “We’ve got to play four full quarters of football and not just one half and we plan on learning from this game and our previous games and building on things going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.