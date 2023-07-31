Since 2018, husband and wife duo Matt and Jenna Bresnan have worked together to sell home-baked goods. In 2022, the couple opened their storefront on McKinney square. Let's learn more about their story.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Hi, we’re the Bresnans. My name is Jenna and our head baker’s name is Matt. We’ve been together for 14 years and I’ve always had a feeling we would start a business together. Well, here we are! This journey began with a wild thought… ”let’s open a bakery!” As of January 2020, we took the plunge and let go of our stable incomes to follow our dreams!
Both of us are very passionate and inspired by our work. Most of the time, we stay in our own lanes because that keeps us focused on what we thrive in most. Matt pours his heart and soul into the bread and pastries (…and cookies and pie…) we’ve all come to love! As for myself, it’s about the community because I love people. Building solid, genuine relationships is what life is all about for me. Together, we make a pretty great team and we can’t imagine building a business with anyone else! We hope you’ll visit our (soon to be bigger!) bakery just off the square in Historic Downtown McKinney!
What brought you to McKinney?
When we purchased our house in McKinney, we knew that we had found not only a home for our family but a home for our business. We wanted to be a part of the warm community here and not only offer our goodies from our McKinney bakery, but really get to know the people of McKinney as neighbors, other business owners, and friends.
What is the story behind Bresnan Bread?
Matt thrived as a chef throughout his career, and his love of baking and bread took off in 2016, when he read the Tartine bakery cookbook. Our bread journey began in 2018 when Matt started baking bread and other pastries to sell at area farmers markets including Saint Michael’s Farmers Market in Dallas. In 2022, we opened our storefront in McKinney. What makes Bresnan Bread special is our three-day process, which gives our bread it's wonderful flavor, as well as our top-quality ingredients.
What made you want to run a business in downtown McKinney?
What has been the best part about running your business downtown? What has been the most surprising part?
What do you like to do in your free time?
We love to try new restaurants, and to travel! We spent time in Paris while Matt continued to learn which was an extraordinary experience. This year we are looking forward to some quality time with family in Colorado.
What do you want the legacy of Bresnan Bread to be?
We hope that our love for the art and quality of our products, and our love for people and our community shines through and remains our legacy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
