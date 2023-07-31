9C8BD434-001.jpg

Matt and Jenna Bresnan

Since 2018, husband and wife duo Matt and Jenna Bresnan have worked together to sell home-baked goods. In 2022, the couple opened their storefront on McKinney square. Let's learn more about their story.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments