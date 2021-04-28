Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1 for McKinney voters.

Registered voters will cast ballots to elect City Council representatives for Mayor, District 1, District 3 and one At Large to serve a four-year term. There are 11 total candidates for the four positions.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling site listed on the Collin County website. District 1 and 3 representatives will be chosen by the voters in their respective districts. All McKinney voters can vote for the representative for the Mayor and At Large positions.

For voting information, polling locations and hours, City Council districts, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/vote.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments