Election Day is Saturday, May 1 for McKinney voters.
Registered voters will cast ballots to elect City Council representatives for Mayor, District 1, District 3 and one At Large to serve a four-year term. There are 11 total candidates for the four positions.
Registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling site listed on the Collin County website. District 1 and 3 representatives will be chosen by the voters in their respective districts. All McKinney voters can vote for the representative for the Mayor and At Large positions.
For voting information, polling locations and hours, City Council districts, visit www.mckinneytexas.org/vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.