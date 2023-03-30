For the third year in a row, McKinney will be elevated to the world golf stage as the AT&T Byron Nelson comes back to TPC Craig Ranch. From May 11-14, the Collin County seat will be the center of operations for the ninth longest-running active stop on the PGA Tour.
That’s on the heels of a record-breaking year for the tournament — the 2022 tournament set a new record by raising $7.6 million for Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides social and emotional health programs for children and families. In total, the tournament has raised $180 million for the organization, which is the tournament beneficiary.
The 2022 run also marked the tournament’s first sellout since 2008 and the first full-capacity version of the event at the McKinney location. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and held at a limited capacity in McKinney in 2021.
Now, the focus is on 2023.
“We’re building on all that momentum from last year,” Tournament Director Jon Drago said.
That means adding to Hole 17 — noted for its stadium-like feel last year — to include more general seating.
“We’ve actually added 41 new suites,” Drago added, “we’ve had that kind of demand from the city and from the corporate community.”
There are also plans to add general attendee spaces, including a family area dubbed “the corral” left of Hole 18 that will include concessions, picnic tables and a station for parents. In addition, the tournament plans to include a new hospitality venue for military attendees on the 6th hole. Active, reserve and veteran military can receive up to two complimentary general admission tickets per day.
In addition, Drago said, the tournament is bringing live music after play on Friday and Saturday night onto the course at The Bunker, located behind the ninth green. Singer-songwriter Hauden Haddock will perform on Friday, May 12. On Saturday, May 13, Maylee Thomas Band will perform, followed by The Buffalo Ruckus.
During the day, The Bunker will serve as another gathering spot, Drago said.
With the tournament extending to Mother’s Day, Drago said there will be programs for celebrating mothers on site.
With the tournament taking place during mental health awareness month, there will also be a new “Chip in for mental health” program this year that allows attendees the option to round up purchases at concession and merchandise stands, with money going to mental health services at Momentous Institute.
“The community support has blown us away,” Drago said of the tournament’s McKinney run, later adding, “It’s exceeded our expectations each and every year and it’s just grown. Sales this year are really good, we feel like we’ll have another sellout at some point this year.”
Drago makes the comment on March 29, exactly 40 days out from the tournament start.
“We learned that we could sell a few more general admission tickets than we did last year,” Drago said. “Our parking held up, our traffic patterns held up, the walk around the golf course all held up really well.”
In addition, the size of some tents has changed, fans have been added to outdoor venues and complimentary water refill stations have been added.
Drago said the changes are small tweaks for a site that, for the first two years, has not seen any big problems.
“It’s just a great site, it’s a great operation and it’s just small tweaks to try to improve the experience throughout,” he said.
It all goes to a large event that, as McKinney Mayor George Fuller puts it, will place McKinney on the world stage.
“There’s people all over the world who watch the Byron Nelson on major networks, and McKinney is highlighted not just on the course itself, but they highlight the community,” Fuller said. “And so I’m very appreciative that people have a window into the great community that we are in McKinney, Texas as a result of the Byron Nelson.”
The event also includes work on the city’s end, which includes traffic and crowd management as thousands of visitors come to one concentrated part of the city. It also includes making sure there’s enough police and EMS presence through the event.
“I’m sure the story generally is that a community would go through growing pains as they host an event of this magnitude, but I’m going to say that wasn’t the case here,” Fuller said. “We have a city staff that did all the due diligence on the front side. We didn’t have any crises, any big moments that we needed to learn from. It was a smooth operation from the first year through the tournament last year.”
For now, the Byron Nelson is officially slated to stay in McKinney through 2025.
“Our hope is to extend the Byron, we’d love to see it extend through 2040,” Fuller said. “As a matter of fact, I’ll tell you that I’d like to see it extend in perpetuity. And we’re hoping that we will get news from the Salesmanship Club on extensions over the next several months, but we’ll see.”
The tournament is a boon for McKinney’s visibility, which helps when talking to businesses and corporations who might want to make McKinney their new home, Fuller said. He also notes the tournament’s charitable nature.
‘“The charitable aspect of that is so in line with our community and the philanthropic nature of the residents of McKinney, Texas,” Fuller said.
Sunday at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Fans turn up the fun during final round
So close Sunday for Spieth: Dallas favorite Jordan Spieth falls one stroke shy of his first AT&T Byron Nelson title
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.