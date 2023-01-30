As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect.
The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather
Warming center
McKinney Salvation Army, 600 Wilson Creek Parkway, is open Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. All guests must arrive before 10 p.m. After that time, guests will only be allowed inside with a referral or police escort. An ID is not required and pets on leashes or in crates are welcome.
If present weather conditions persist, the warming center will be open through Saturday morning, Feb. 4. For the latest information, call 214-945-4637 after 2 p.m. daily.
Trash and recycling delays
McKinney city staff is monitoring the weather situation, and neighborhoods should expect delays this week. Put out your trash and recycling containers on your normal day. If pick-up does not occur, leave the containers out until it does. Waste Connections will complete all routes when it is safe to do so.
The city is notifying HOAs of possible delays and asking them to extend grace.
There is no need to contact the city or Waste Connections to report a missed pickup. The city will announce updated information on its website.
After Monday, bulky items, yard waste and household hazardous waste (HHW) pickup are temporarily suspended until Feb. 6.
How to protect your home amid a freeze
The McKinney Public Works Department cautions the freezing temperatures could cause water pipes to burst, resulting in costly damage to homes. The city has provided tips on how to protect your home and water pipes:
Allow hot and cold water to run a thin stream
Open cabinet doors under sinks to expose pipes
Wrap exposed exterior pipes and faucets with foam insulation or towels
Remove garden hoses from outside faucets
Cover all openings around the foundation
Turn off sprinkler systems
Make payments, request service and submit applications
Due to the inclement weather, the City of McKinney encourages its customers to use online resources to continue to conduct business with the city.
