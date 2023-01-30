mk ice.jfif

A view of McKinney amid winter weather in February 2021. 

 File photo courtesy of Chris Williams

As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect. 

The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather

