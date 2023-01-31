As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know.
On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
"Avoid travelling if you can through Wednesday," the service stated. "If you have to be on the roads, make sure to SLOW DOWN, watch for ice on the road, and to give yourself plenty of time for driving."
The service added that major travel impacts are likely through Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday.
"When will it get better? Wednesday afternoon for some and very likely by Thursday for all," the service stated.
The city of McKinney's weather webpage has stated that multiple city facilities are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. That includes:
Parks and recreation facilities (including restroom facilities)
The McKinney Performing Arts Center
Housing and Community Development
McKinney Visitors Center
The McKinney Public Library has canceled programming for Tuesday, but both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The municipal court is closed to in-person business and is working remotely.
The city's Development Services department is closed to in-person business for Tuesday, Jan. 31. The city's website provided a list of phone numbers for various services:
Animal Services - Available via non-emergency number 972-547-2700.
Building Inspections - Honoring previously scheduled appointments.
Construction Inspection - Available for emergency calls.
Traffic Operations - Available for emergency calls 469-207-0701.
According to the city website, trash and recycling collection may be delayed. Residents should put their containers out on their collection date, and Waste Connections will pick-up when safe for crews to do so. There will be no bulk trash or yard waste collection Jan. 31 - Feb. 5.
The city said Monday evening that the McKinney Public Works team has shifted crews into winter operations and is scheduled around the clock for treatment of roadways.
"The primary focus is placing sand on bridges, intersections and other high-traffic areas," the city stated.
Water and wastewater crews are on standby to respond to service requests related to frozen water lines and other needs, the city stated.
