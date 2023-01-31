mckinney ice jan 2023.jpg

"This is Collin McKinney, east of Custer Please do not get out in this unless you absolutely have to!" the McKinney Police Department stated Tuesday morning. 

 Courtesy of McKinney Police Department.

As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. 

On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.

