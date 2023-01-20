As McKinney ISD looks ahead to selecting a new superintendent this year, district officials are taking the time to hear from local stakeholders.
McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in early December, invoking a new era for the school district that serves the growing Collin County seat. The process of seeking and selecting a new district leader moved forward on Jan. 5 with a meeting of the board of trustees. The superintendent position was posted on Jan. 9. The district is looking to have a new leader on duty by April 10. Mike Moses — a former Texas education commissioner and former Dallas ISD Superintendent — and law firm partner David Thompson have been pegged to guide the process.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 served as a day for Moses and Thompson to hear from community stakeholders. That involved hearing from four focus groups over the course of the day. Those groups, whose members were appointed by the board of trustees, aimed to represent a “cross section of stakeholders,” including students, teachers, nonparent taxpayers and more, Moses said.
At the end of the day, Moses and Thompson gave an overview to board members about what they had heard that day. Thompson said the two had asked focus groups a series of questions, starting with identifying MISD’s strengths.
“A couple of themes that we heard over and over during the course of the day, one was outstanding educators. We heard over and over recognition of the high quality of teachers, administrators, campus leaders that you have in McKinney ISD,” Thompson said.
Other topics included recognizing parent and community involvement in the district, as well as district programs, such as the dual language program, the two men said.
“We heard a number of comments from individuals saying that this is a safe community and that in general, your schools are considered to be safe,” Thompson added. “In fact, some people in some of the groups said they moved to McKinney ISD specifically because of a feeling that it was a safe place for students in school.”
Another question involved “challenges” that respondents think a new superintendent should know about and that will be on the radar over the next few years.
“The number one challenge that was mentioned over and over and over (...) is teacher recruitment and retention,” Thompson said. “‘Where are great teachers going to come from?’ And we did discuss quite a bit about what the statistics are in Texas, about attrition, the percentage and number of teachers that are leaving the profession and also some of the statistics about the number of new certificates that are being issued. And there’s frankly a big disconnect between those two numbers. But that was number one front and center recognition of the big challenge that is going to be confronting your district.”
In a previous interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Thompson noted that the topic of teacher retention is a statewide issue.
During the board presentation Tuesday night, Thompson said focus group members also cited continuing safety, continuing to have high academic expectations and performance, and maintaining equity across the district as identified challenges.
Moses added, “What I heard today as a challenge is the atmosphere and the civil discourse that is occurring, and a concern about whether teachers are going to want to teach in this school district or not, given some of the comments that they hear and some of the accusations that are made about them, and about what goes on in the district. I think that’s a challenge that we heard several times, and I think it’s fair to report that to the board. I know you have to work with everyone in the community, and we certainly understand that, but I also think that there is a challenge before the next superintendent, a challenge before the board in terms of the type of environment and climate that exists in the district that would make people want to be a part of the district and want quality educators to want to participate and work here. I think that’s a challenge that I heard several times today.”
A third question centered around the professional qualifications that individuals wanted to see sought out in superintendent candidates.
“We heard overwhelming support of, ‘We want an educator,’” Thompson said. “‘Someone who has been a teacher, someone who remembers what the classroom is like.’ Quite a number of comments about the benefit of principal experience or other equivalent administrative experience in a district.”
“I would say probably most people said at the end of the day, ‘We want the board to pick the person that is the best qualified person,’ a successful track record of experience with increasing academic performance was mentioned multiple times during the course of the day, and experience with a district with similar demographic characteristics or a similar sized district was also mentioned as a desirable characteristic,” Thompson later added.
Moses said there was interest in someone who has improved student performance and student achievement, as well as someone who can develop talent.
A final question focused on “soft skills” or personal attributes that community members would look for in a new leader.
“Different words were used, but the theme that we heard over and over during the day was ‘we are looking for somebody who’s an extrovert, who’s visible in the community, who’s open to input and interaction with other people, who actually enjoys interaction with all stakeholders, and that includes not only the adults, but also with students,” Thompson said. “Somebody who values the opinions of others and is just visible in the schools and in the community.”
Thompson said there was also interest in someone who can build leaders and empower those around them.
“Someone who’s honest and direct, someone who is family-oriented, that was mentioned multiple times, someone after they get all input from all stakeholders is willing to make hard decisions and stick with them,” Thompson said. “And again, that was phrased in different ways.”
The board is expected to receive a written report and is also slated to see results from a recent online survey at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 regular meeting, board president Amy Dankel said.
According to a timeline provided by Thompson and Moses, there is also planned community input via the district website slated for Jan. 20-27.
The application deadline for the position is Feb. 3, and the first round of interviews is slated to take place between Feb. 15-17. In an interview, Moses said he anticipated roughly 30 applicants to apply for the job. He also said the board would likely select five to seven individuals for the first round of interviews.
A second round of interviews is slated for Feb. 23 and 24.
The district is slated to identify finalists for the position by March 2.
