Dallas-based De La Vega Capital and Development on Wednesday announced that certified organic grocer Whole Foods Market will be its anchor tenant in West Grove, a dynamic mixed-use development unfolding in McKinney.
Spanning more than 600,000 square feet, West Grove will present a curated mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment options, as well as 420 luxury residential units plus 55,000 square feet of office space and a two-acre park.
Ideally positioned at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 380 and Custer Road, West Grove was designed through a public-private partnership with the city of McKinney to create a vibrant destination with wellness-focused spaces.
The Whole Foods at the West Grove development will be the first in McKinney.
“West Grove will be designed to bring people and a growing city together,” said De La Vega President and CEO Artemio De La Vega in a press release. “A central greenspace and a considered mix of open-air, experience-driven retail and restaurant spaces will cultivate a sense of community, where visitors can connect meaningfully with each other and their natural environment. With a mission to nourish people and the planet, Whole Foods Market is the perfect addition to West Grove.”
“McKinney is a community that understands the importance of taking care of ourselves, and with a focus on health and wellbeing, we are thrilled to be adding Whole Foods Market to our city,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller in a press release. “Along with The Hub, we are continuing to deliver amenities to our residents that they need and will enjoy for years to come.”
Developed by De La Vega and designed by Gensler, the nature-inspired development will feature open-air paseos, outdoor decks, lush landscaping and lighting details. A two-acre park will be the centerpiece of the walkable district – providing a place for people to gather, connect, play games and relax with friends and family. The eastern portion of the development will feature The HUB, an experiential indoor/outdoor restaurant and entertainment space. The HUB’s central lawn and performance stage will be programmed with live music, family movie nights and fitness classes for guests to enjoy year-round.
West Grove is slated to break ground later this year.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Dallas-based De La Vega Capital and Development on Wednesday announced that certified organic grocer Whole Foods Market will be its anchor tenant in West Grove, a dynamic mixed-use development unfolding in McKinney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.