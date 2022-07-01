At the beginning of this week's McKinney Development Update program focused on trends in mixed-use development, program moderator Adam Keith sat down with McKinney Mayor George Fuller to get his views on economic growth in the city.
In front of a large crowd gathered at the Collin College Conference Center at the Central Park campus in McKinney, Fuller discussed several key topics resolving around multi-use and multi-family developments as well as gave a general development update on the city.
Here is a recap of the mayor's "fireside chat:"
Mixed-use developments and multi-family, and understanding the why
"I think sometimes we need to consider changing 'not in my backyard,' to 'not in my community,' it has got even to that point in some cases," Fuller told those in attendance on how some people may view multi-family and mixed-use developments. "I think that stems from a lack of understanding and some things that have been talked about with multi-family (developments) back in the day with crime, the abundance of traffic, and those things are just not true. Per capita, multi-family is a fantastic housing option, and it is an option that is becoming a preferred option for a lot of people. Retired people who do not want the maintenance of big yards. Younger generations, it is a lifestyle choice that is being made. From a city perspective, when we talk about planning, (a mixed-use development on 46 acres, for example) is an efficient use of tax dollars when talking about utilities and infrastructure to that area. It is being able to offer different types of lifestyles and housing for people to choose."
Mixed-use, multi-family — it's a lifestyle choice
"Our oldest mixed-use development is our historic downtown," Fuller added. "Downtown, you have businesses, restaurants, entertainment, service businesses and residential. Why is that popular? Why is it an attraction? Certainly, it is a cute, quaint, historic square. Whether you live there, or don't live there, so many people walk through our downtown. As you find yourself (downtown) and you are eating and shopping, you realize there is residential living there and it is easy to start imaging yourself in that environment."
The value of public-private partnerships
"We have had a number of tremendously successful public-private partnerships," Fuller said. "We have had them at the (McKinney) airport. The airport, for those who don't know, we have a 40,000-foot hanger built with a public-private partnership, and a terminal, which will be completed in the next few months, as well. We try to leverage resources, and leverage expertise in the private marketplace. There are huge benefits. It is a financial vehicle for sure, and there is also an intellectual resource and experience resource sharing that takes place."
So, why McKinney?
"It is about the lifestyle that would be provided to their employees," Fuller said, referring to a corporate headquarter relocation for example in the new Hub 121 mixed-use development. "On their lunch break, they can walk around, go to one of the nearby restaurants on their lunch break, enjoy the outdoor space. It comes down to the lifestyle of the employees and that business in many cases. When you add the residential component, and you have the ability to work, live and play in that confined area, it is a lifestyle."
If an economic downturn happens, how will McKinney fare?
"We live in a state that is very attractive to businesses. That is why we have such an influx of corporate relocations. Already, we are poised in that way. Then, you start talking about North Texas and Collin County, and the affluence here and the amount of businesses moving in and job development that is happening here, those things in itself provide a tremendous shield for us. You can look back at 2008 through 2010, and then look at COVID-19, and see how Collin County, and specifically McKinney, weathered those storms. You can look at that and have a pretty good confidence that if there is a place to be in the United States during a recession it is Collin County and McKinney."
