The McKinney City Council voted unanimously to repeal an ordinance regarding the city’s COVID-19 declarations.
Before the vote, which took place during the City Council’s Tuesday special meeting, Mayor George Fuller said other cities had made similar moves in an effort to reduce redundancy.
“If you wade through our ordinance, you ultimately identify that it states we’ve simply been following and complying with the governor’s order, in effect,” he said.
He added that patrons of the city’s businesses and restaurants had been confused about what was and was not in effect.
“We’re trying to have consistency in the region,” Fuller said. “With consistency comes greater compliance, less confusion. But make no mistake, as it states, there is an executive order by the state governor, and this body of government and this city recognize that, and we swore to uphold such orders when we took office.”
Councilman Charlie Philips said removing the ordinance would clear up confusion regarding who put regulations in place and allow the city to educate citizens on where directives are coming from.
“Once that directive is removed, then we’re free to act accordingly, however we see fit here in McKinney,” he said. “Whether there’s a rise in cases or a decrease in cases, we still have the authority to do something. But right now, I think it just simply causes confusion and doesn’t add anything to the lives of the citizens of McKinney.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rainey Rogers mentioned a restaurant sign he saw citing a mayoral declaration as a way to enforce a face mask mandate.
“I think that’s what confuses people,” Rogers told Fuller. “They keep thinking this is your decision, and it may end up being our decision. But right now it is the governor’s decision.”
Before the City Council voted, McKinney resident Steven Spainhouer spoke in favor of repealing the ordinance, but asked that the city include a requirement for local businesses to provide hand sanitizing stations at entrances.
“We know COVID’s on an uptick,” Spainhouer said, “and I think we need to use every measure at our disposal to prevent the spread of COVID.”
City Attorney Mark Houser confirmed that a hand sanitizer requirement was not in the city’s ordinance as it stood, but that its use was still encouraged.
“We can revisit that as something moving forward,” Fuller said.
