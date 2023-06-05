Painter Kim Guthrie was looking for a DFW community with a thriving arts presence. She found one in McKinney. Today, she is an artist in the area who "seeks to delight people with her humorous, 'tongue in cheek' approach she uses in creating her art." She was recently selected to collaborate with the McKinney Repertory Theatre on the artwork for the theatre's 20th anniversary season.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a creative soul that eats and breathes faith, family, art and music. I love deep conversations with close friends and find purpose and pleasure in being part of a community.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
I was searching for a community that had a thriving arts presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. I like small town living where you meet your neighbors and can give back. McKinney had this feeling throughout the downtown area with places like the Chestnut Square Farmers Market, The Cove, The Heard Craig Center for the Arts, Unique by Nature Art Show and the Arts in Bloom Festival, just to name a few.
What is your earliest art-related memory?
My earliest art related memory is creating "thingamajigs" with my very creative granddad in his garage. He smoked the long brown cigarettes and lit them with his welding torch in his artsy home in Laguna Beach.
What made you want to become an artist?
My grandparents were both artists and hobbyists, and that definitely influenced me, but I think I was created by God to be an artist. I was selected to attend the High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston and then secondary school in France. Those two things definitely changed the trajectory and focus for my future.
What is your preferred medium?
My prefered medium...hmmm, that's a tough one. I am a painter, and I am constantly trying new products to find the most toxin free versions, but oil paints are probably my favorite. I am partial to textures, so whether that is with paints or paper mache, getting a tactile response is my delight.
How would you describe your art style?
I had a career in indoor faux finish, signs and murals for over 30 years. My style can morph from detailed realism and every hair in place, to fresco or texture depending on the client and designers inclination. Left to my own devices, my style looks much like contemporary impressionism. There is an element of realism, but then adding textures in layers as buttery strokes.
Tell us about your creative process.
Whether painting a commission for a client or something to sell in my gallery, I like to use a photo for inspiration that evokes a memory. I think using nostalgia for a special place you traveled, a historic architectural facade or a cherished person or pet makes a difference in the connection to the process as well as the finished product. I sketch the subject lightly with chalk, paint the underlayers in intense water based color and add the top layers and details in thick oil using a palette knife.
What are your hopes for this collaboration with the McKinney Repertory Theatre?
I love being a part of creatives and creative processes and that includes the performing as well as the visual arts. I have been a professional visual artist for over 45 years. My daughter was a fashion design major with a minor in show choir and is currently a fashion influencer. My son was a theater major in college and is now a professional magician and event entertainer. Performing and visual arts have saturated my family and life for as long as I can remember. It was important to me that I meet with the artistic directors of MRT and collaborate with what their vision is for each event. For more information on the collaboration in honor of Mckinney Repertory Theatre’s 20th Anniversary please visit: mckinneyrep.org.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My free time is usually spent researching new ideas, exploring nature, building my faith, supporting other creatives and getting to know my adult children and new grandbaby.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
There are so many great places in McKinney, it is almost impossible to pick a favorite. If I have to choose though, I would choose my Kim Guthrie Art Gallery/Studio on the downtown McKinney Square. I prayed and hoped for this space and after much patience, it happened. It is a bright space where I can create and interact with people coming in and passers by. If an event comes up where I need to be painting elsewhere, the large window and subtle lighting ensures that customers can see all the art and call if they want to adopt. This is a sanctuary with air conditioning and running water. I can focus on commissions, teach a private lesson, or inspire people who are feeling a yearning but too timid to try. For more information on Kim Guthrie’s art, please visit: kimguthrieart.com.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Amazing Grace."
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would love my legacy to be "Courage over comfort happens with a dusting of Faith."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.