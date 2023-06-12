Laura King grew up in the area and bought her first McKinney home almost two decades ago. Now, she owns and runs two businesses in historic downtown McKinney: Goodies Texas and North Texas Yoga.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m a sixth generation Texan, raised here in north Texas, a mom to an awesome teenager, and a born and bred kitchen addict. Some of my favorite childhood memories revolve around food and learning how to cook from the women of my family. When I was 16, I started working in restaurants and even ran the kitchen of a small girl scout camp one summer during high school! I spent over a decade in the corporate world before stepping away to create a life that had more balance and allowed me the ability to connect with my daughter and not miss all the special moments with her. That decision led me to my life now as a chocolatier and yoga teacher.
What brought you to McKinney?
I grew up in this area and bought my first home in McKinney almost 20 years ago.
How did Goodies Texas come to be?
Originally founded as Goodies By The Sea over 20 years ago in Newport, Rhode Island, the Lanio family moved their store to downtown McKinney in 2011. I owned the yoga studio four doors down from Goodies and became friends with this awesome family. When the Lanios needed to move back north four years ago, I jumped at the opportunity to purchase the store. Goodies Texas had become a downtown institution and I knew that had to continue.
What has been the best part about running a business in downtown McKinney?
I must really love it, since I own not only Goodies Texas, but also North Texas Yoga! Our downtown is like its own little village within our city. It feels like you’ve stepped into a different time. I’ve become friends over the years with so many of our customers and my fellow business proprietors and I couldn’t imagine setting up shop anywhere else.
What has been the most surprising part about running a business in downtown McKinney?
It’s so surprising how many tourists we have in our small town! The Visit McKinney team does an amazing job of marketing McKinney as a vacation destination!
What is your favorite thing on the Goodies Texas menu?
Don’t make me pick just one! I love our peanut butter and jelly truffles, our dark chocolate spicy peanut butter cups, and our dark chocolate coconut clusters. I’m allergic to dairy, so my favorites are all dairy-free and I make sure we have lots of dairy-free options available!
What are your hopes for the future of Goodies Texas?
I hope that Goodies Texas continues to be a part of family celebrations and traditions for years to come. We have so many families that include us in their special moments, and it’s an honor for us that we don’t take for granted.
What is a normal day like for you?
I typically teach yoga either before and/or after my workday at Goodies. Once I’m at Goodies, you can find me in the kitchen working with my team on developing new flavors or making some of your favorite sweet treats. I’m blessed with an awesome team that keeps Goodies Texas running like a well-oiled machine even when I’m not here. That allows me to find a bit of work/life balance and spend time with my daughter.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I garden, my husband and I enjoy film photography, and I’m obsessed with brewing the perfect cup of coffee.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Float On" by Modest Mouse.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird for sure! I find I’m my most productive in the mornings, so that’s when I make the time for my self-care practices like coffee, gardening and cooking.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I can only hope that I’ve added a little bit of joy into the lives of others!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.