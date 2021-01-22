Tiffany Woodruff, 39, is under arrest and charged with intoxication manslaughter and is in the Collin County Jail in connection with a Thursday night fatality crash on westbound 380 at Lake Forest Drive.
McKinney police officers were dispatched to the intersection just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Six vehicles were involved, and one was on fire when officers arrived.
The driver of that vehicle, 45-year-old Eugenio Villegas, died at the scene. Three other people were transported to the hospital.
Woodruff faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.
