The McKinney Police Department announced Monday that a 37-year-old woman has been charged on suspicion of murder.
According to a press release from the department, police officers responded to a stabbing call just before 7 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 1700 block of N. Bradley St.
Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old man identified as Russell Posey unconscious on the kitchen floor suffering from a stab wound, according to the press release.
“Our officers performed life-saving measures until members of the McKinney Fire Department arrived,” the department stated. “Posey was transported to a local hospital but he did not survive.”
Lupe Martina Faughn, 37, was taken into custody, police said. She was placed in the Collin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
“Our investigation is ongoing at this time,” McKinney Police stated.
