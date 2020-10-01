On Tuesday, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators arrested 41-year-old Munther Allan for Possession of Child Pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, working in an undercover capacity, identified Allan as an individual utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Wylie. Evidence recovered at the scene includes an electronic device that contained child pornography.
Allan was released from the Collin County Detention Facility after posting a $60,000.00 bond.
In a press release, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wylie Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.
