Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 22 in and around McKinney:
Starry Night Over McKinney
The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts is hosting a Van Gogh-inspired exhibit featuring iconic McKinney buildings and businesses as depicted in the style of Starry Night.
"These exhibits are always a treat because our art community does amazing and dazzling things with their interpretation of the art challenge ('Starry Night')," the event page states. "We encourage McKinney residents to swing by and see the masterpieces of our local community."
The exhibit is free to attend. Exhibit dates are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24-27 and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
More information is at tinyurl.com/ytw52h6p
Hatha Yoga at Native McKinney
Native McKinney (207 N Tennessee St.) hosts a session of Hatha Yoga from noon to 1 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays.
"What to expect: usually, classes begin with some sort of "centering exercise,". This might be in a seated position or on your back and may involve a simple guided meditation, a breathing exercise, or even just a moment of silence," the event page states. "The teacher may guide you through a series of movements that build toward a "peak pose." Then, once you achieve that pose, you may do a series of movements to counterbalance some of the previous poses from class, to make sure you leave feeling "balanced". Incorporate a variety of postures like standing poses, reclining poses, balance poses, and twists. Hatha also focuses on breathwork timed to movements (typically at a slower pace than what you might experience in vinyasa), and classes could include meditation and chant."
The event is $22. More information is at nativemckinney.com/events
Jeeps and Java McKinney
Dodge City of McKinney will host a Jeeps and Java event from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Fuzzy's Taco Shop (3190 South Central Expressway, Suite 570).
'Leave Your Hat On' benefit concert
The Love Life Foundation and McKinney Hat Co. will host a "Leave Your Hat On" benefit concert from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at The Sanctuary Music and Events Center (6633 Virginia Parkway Suite 102).
The event features Buffalo Ruckus with special guests the Maylee Thomas Band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The concert benefits McKinney Fire Capt. Jack Piontkowsky.
"Just after thanksgiving, Captain Piontkowsky was in a catastrophic accident when he fell off a ladder," the event page states. "When he arrived at the ER, it was discovered Jack had suffered a major concussion, brain bleed, spinal fractures, and broken ribs. Although he has been released from the hospital, Jack has a long road to recovery and rehab. Proceeds from this concert will go to expenses incurred from the accident and help the Piontkowsky family. Jack wants most to be back at the fire department as fast as he can to help serve others."
Individual seats are $40 (first come, first serve). Downstairs tables with seating and admission for four are $200.
All tickets include barbecue. The event also includes hats for raffle.
Ticket information is available at showclix.com/event/-leave-your-hat-on-benefit-concert
Movie night at The Star
The Star in Frisco will host a showing of "Frozen" starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
The event will include the movie along with appearances from favorite characters, hot chocolate, "Frozen"-inspired watching lounges, popcorn, cotton candy and face painting.
Attendees can bring their lawn chairs, blankets and dogs. The event is free.
