Beginning Aug. 25, shoppers, residents and business owners will see a new, permanent art installation in Downtown McKinney.

The McKinney Square has cultivated a culture of artistry, living history and a charm that sets it apart from other downtowns throughout North Texas. By the end of next week, the city will add to that charm with the installation of over 50 tiny doors throughout the square. According to Cultural District Director Andrew Jones, the doors will all be unique, with some representing businesses and others representing the artist who made them.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

