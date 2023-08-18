Beginning Aug. 25, shoppers, residents and business owners will see a new, permanent art installation in Downtown McKinney.
The McKinney Square has cultivated a culture of artistry, living history and a charm that sets it apart from other downtowns throughout North Texas. By the end of next week, the city will add to that charm with the installation of over 50 tiny doors throughout the square. According to Cultural District Director Andrew Jones, the doors will all be unique, with some representing businesses and others representing the artist who made them.
“A big part of our initiative in Downtown McKinney is have people come and explore all of downtown,” Jones said. “At this point, we have over 170 small businesses, which is one of the largest groupings of small businesses in Texas. We are also a thriving cultural district. We have a lot of unique artists and lots of unique arts organizations. Our hope is to highlight the wonderful quality we have downtown.”
Over the years, the square has held a few tiny doors, providing little easter eggs for passersby. With the incoming doors, Jones said he hopes it will add to the whimsical and sometimes magical nature of the square.
“There's a lot of nightlife and fun activities, but there's also this charming quality of downtown,” Jones said. “We are looking for a fun project that will get everyone in the community involved, as well as adding to that charm and that discovery of walking down the street.”
While some doors will remain shut, others may open into different realms or into portals, Jones said.
“I was always captured by how kids interacted with them and really loved them,” Jones said. “I would say kids at heart too, because people who are older also loved the tiny doors we had. I'm a huge lover of our arts organizations and our artists. I wanted to find a way to marry those two together. Hopefully for us, this project will get to showcase our local talent.”
To spread the word on this new installation, shoppers are encouraged to tag Downtown McKinney or use the hashtag #tinydoorsmckinney.
To kick off the installation, McKinney’s performing arts center, located in the heart of downtown, will host an exhibit of all the doors at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, holding a reception for the artists and businesses who collaborated. The event is free and open to the public.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.