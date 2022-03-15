And out of the 109 musicians selected, three hail from communities in the Star Local Media coverage area. Devin Drinan (pictured), trombone player from McKinney, Danielle Yoon, cello player from Frisco, and Manaas Varma, viola player from Flower Mound will be members of the 2022 Orchestra — made up of musicians ages 16–19, hailing from 34 U.S. states.
Carnegie Hall recently announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the ninth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA).
And out of the 109 musicians selected, three hail from communities in the Star Local Media coverage area. Devin Drinan, trombone player from McKinney, Danielle Yoon, cello player from Frisco, and Manaas Varma, viola player from Flower Mound will be members of the 2022 Orchestra — made up of musicians ages 16–19, hailing from 34 U.S. states.
The students been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer’s orchestra features 29 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 33 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.
Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, SUNY acclaimed conductor Daniel Harding —music and artistic director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra — leads NYOUSA joined by guest cellist Alisa Weilerstein at the orchestra’s annual Carnegie Hall concert (July 29) and on a tour across Europe. This summer marks the first time NYO-USA will be able to perform at the Hall and tour internationally since 2019.
The tour begins with a performance at the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam (August 2); then the orchestra kicks off the Young Euro Classic festival in Berlin (August 5); followed by a debut at the Lucerne Festival (August 10). Additional details for the tour will be announced later this spring. The program includes Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and Elgar’s Cello Concerto.
"The musicians who make up NYO-USA’s 2022 roster are among the very finest players in the nation,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “I'm sure that this will be an unforgettable summer for them—coming together to train with some of the top professional musicians in the country and performing at the highest level. A key part of the NYO-USA experience is the chance to serve as musical ambassadors for their country, so we’re thrilled to resume touring this summer, performing throughout Europe under the baton of Daniel Harding.
