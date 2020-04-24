Seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals, including Medical City McKinney, have opened “mini grocery stores” to support staff during COVID-19. The onsite grocery services are available to all hospital workers and provide select, essential grocery items at cost.
With the goal of safely and conveniently reducing extra trips to the grocery store to find basic items, the hospitals are offering a mini market or grocery kits with a variety of options.
“We recognize the many challenges that our hard-working healthcare colleagues are facing right now. By offering essential groceries, we are able to provide a convenient, safe option for our teams to secure food necessities with ease, allowing them to spend more time with their families,” says Jenifer Tertel, Medical City Healthcare regional vice president of human resources. “Caring for and protecting our caregivers is an essential part of our emergency response in any situation and I’m proud of our resourceful team for finding innovative ways to support each other.”
Hospitals are offering a variety of necessary grocery items such as fresh produce, bread, meat and dairy products. Colleagues may have the opportunity to buy items a-la-cart or in combination box orders that can be ordered and picked up at the end of their shift.
“Having this market in our hospital has meant the most to me because it really shows how much this company cares for me in a way that makes me feel loved,” says Holli Thornhill, RN, Medical City Lewisville. “And in a way, then I can translate that into love for my family."
Grocery services are just one of numerous benefits Medical City Healthcare has provided to its healthcare heroes including hotel accommodations, pandemic pay and childcare options, among other advantages.
