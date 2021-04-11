*Megan Ray
Place 1
Occupation: Dispatch/operations manager
Number of years in the city: 30 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge that is facing the city is road and street repair, as well as finding room for the city’s capital needs in our budget. I have worked with the rest of the council to spend our tax dollars wisely, which helps with funding various projects; including streets. We have also worked to find grant funding through the county, and the Regional Texas Council of Governments. We have also, with some success, looked to federal and state grant opportunities. I would like to continue to look for these grant opportunities in order to help augment our budget. Both the challenges of streets and the city’s capital needs can be helped by applying for these opportunities. Utilizing these resources can slow projects down but helps lift undue tax burden on the citizen.
If elected what would your budget priorities be?
Budget priorities, for me, will be to continue the downward trend of our portion of the tax amount. Even though we have slowly lowered the tax amount every year, I would like to see it come down more.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I attended every council meeting for over a year before I ran for council. I have also sat on the Community Development Corporation Board, and I was the liaison for the Board of Adjustment and the Board of Appeals.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have a proven record of careful thought and fighting for the community. I also have a proven record of listening to the citizens. As I have projects pending, like the Broadband Committee, I would like to complete these projects that I have started.
Anything else you would like to add?
It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Lake Dallas, and I would like to continue my service to our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.