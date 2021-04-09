Meghan Shoemaker
Coppell City Council, Place 3
Child protection caseworker, licensed marriage and family therapist
Number of years in city: 1 year 5 months
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
Coppell’s biggest issue and opportunity is making the town more attractive to young entrepreneurs and professionals. Young people are looking for places to live that allow them to support local and live green. Coppell’s Vision 2040 recognizes that many young people are choosing to live in apartment communities in nearby cities, instead of Coppell. Council and residents need to determine what is necessary to encourage young people to start their businesses and own property in Coppell. Vision 2040 recognizes that the more we build inclusivity within our town the stronger community we will become. These changes require real work and investment now to build the tomorrow Coppell needs for future tax base support. If elected, I will have ongoing conversations with professionals and young people regarding what could incentivize them to settle down in Coppell.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Coppell’s staff painstakingly went line by line through the 2019 budget and were able to reduce the expenditures of our town by 13%. That being said it is always important to continue to review the budget and meet the needs of residents. During this time, as we experience a pandemic, it is important that we consider issues that may not have been so evident before, such as mental health needs or substance issues. Currently, under the FAQ section on Coppell’s website there is an article that recognizes the difficulty of managing feelings and being worried about COVID-19, but we have no direct resources in our town. As of late June 2020, the CDC reported that 40.9% of U.S. adults identified that they were struggling with mental health and substance use. This does not include our children or youth, who have been faced with unprecedented times. It would be a priority to bring this to the attention of city council and advocate for mental health services in our town.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
We are fortunate that although faced with some financial challenges, Mike Land, city manager, had already anticipated a lot of the impact and effects of State Rule 3.334 for Coppell, which has only been delayed until October 2021 due to COVID-19. Coppell started planning early for the loss of sales tax revenue, and in doing so, has been able to account for 99% of the expected loss due to the pandemic. As I stated above, mental health concerns are urgent at this moment and will continue to be at the forefront as we deal with long-term effects of COVID-19. In order to ensure that the quality of life is maintained, it includes providing the proper resources to our town to ensure that people are both physically and mentally well.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I am fortunate that I was able to buy my first home, with my wife, here in Coppell in 2019. I plan to remain in the town for a long time and raise my future children here in our amazing schools. I have had the opportunity to witness and participate in the youth-led movement for racial justice in Coppell. I witnessed our town’s kids stepping up to speak about the injustices that exist and standing for change.
Anything else you would like to add?
I have worked with people from all classes, races, ethnicities, and genders and the one thing people always have in common is they want to feel safe and welcomed. A greater sense of belonging and improved well-being is my goal for Coppell. I want to build on what the council has already identified as priorities in Vision 2040 and push us towards tangible work to create a more inclusive community. I would be honored to serve as the voice for those in our town who do not feel heard. In Coppell, our opportunities for progress and growth know no bounds.
