Due to parking concerns, a 240-unit multifamily development was tabled by the Mesquite City Council.

On Monday, Clint Boyle, Senior Principal at Horrocks Engineers, presented a proposed 240-unit apartment complex, slated to be located at 1400-1609 Range Drive.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

