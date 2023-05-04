Due to parking concerns, a 240-unit multifamily development was tabled by the Mesquite City Council.
On Monday, Clint Boyle, Senior Principal at Horrocks Engineers, presented a proposed 240-unit apartment complex, slated to be located at 1400-1609 Range Drive.
The complex would have eight buildings. The buildings closest to nearby single-family residential developments would cap at two stories, while buildings further away from nearby neighborhoods would cap at three stories.
The developer, Helu Capital, planned to have several amenities including a dog park, playground, pool, pickle ball courts, a media room, fire pits, a barbecue area, trails and more.
Development of the property began in 2022. Boyle said the developers went door-to-door to speak about the proposed development in an effort to build a community partnership.
Boyle said the property used to be a part of a nearby apartment complex called Heather Creek Apartments. However, the previous developer dropped the property due to unspecified complications.
Mesquite City Council members Kenny Green, Jennifer Vidler, BW Smith and Debbie Anderson said while the complex is needed in the area and would help the community, parking was an issue. The development had 96 fewer parking spaces than what’s required by the city.
Anderson said there would be no room for visitors or extra renters in the complex. Green said because public transport is not as prevalent in Mesquite, residents rely more on their cars. Green also highlighted a need to ensure Range Drive’s capacity for 240 or more new residents, as the existing retail and surrounding neighborhoods already bring a lot of traffic. All council members said that parking is an ongoing problem in Mesquite, and residents do not want another development that brings parking constraints.
Smith said he wanted to table the development until city engineers could work with the developers and find a better parking solution. The motion to table the development passed unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
